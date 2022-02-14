Join us in building a greener, healthier, fossil fuel-free future. Let’s stop the expansion of fossil fuel production in Contra Costa County!



The No Drilling Contra Costa Youth Climate March and Rally takes place on Saturday, March 12th, 1-3 PM at the Antioch Community Center. We’ll march 1.2 miles on a trail along Lone Tree Way and then join a rally on the right-hand side of the Antioch Community Center parking lot. The rally will feature a range of exciting speakers, music, art, entertainment, an informational fair, and a supervised, fenced-in playground for young children.



Put on your walking shoes and wear blue and green! Bring water, snacks, banners, and signs.



Co-sponsored by Sunflower Alliance, Sustainable Contra Costa, Sustainable Leaders in Action, Youth vs Apocalypse, 350 Bay Area, 350 Contra Costa, 1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations, CA Youth Vs Big Oil, City of Antioch Health Department, Climate Health Now, Earth Guardians Bay Area, East County NAACP, Hijas Del Campo, Idle No More SF Bay, Pittsburg Youth Action, Project Climate, SF Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility, and the Sierra Club Delta Chapter.



Free event! For more event information: https://tinyurl.com/nodrillingmarch

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 14th, 2022 11:58 AM