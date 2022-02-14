



We will gather and go over tasks at 10am in the driveway. Please bring your own lunch and reusable water bottle.



We will help with chores around the sanctuary. Please wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty, jeans are best, work boots, and gloves. There will be simple jobs, dirty jobs (my favorite) as well as jobs that may require a higher level of physical fitness (my super favorite).



Please drive slowly down the long driveway. There are sometimes animals around and we want everyone to be safe.



We recommend wearing layers as it can be cold early in the morning. If you have work gloves, please bring them but we will have extra if needed as well as hand sanitizer.



Also please sign this volunteer waiver!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1RwwrntBC_67Cj9cQUj7A7zSMOVwbvyI345gO9qaeAE8/viewform?edit_requested=true&fbclid=IwAR38CyLeda_AOovIenSaGpJM-Q-t8GGZeSq7k1TdvwPaDw2aGb804iHDfic



Spending time with the animals we are fighting for is not only good for your mental health and well-being but it reinforces our commitment to the cause.



Learn more about the sanctuaries:

One Living Sanctuary:

facebook.com/onelivingsanctuary

Instagram @one_living_sanctuary



Animal Liberation Temple:

facebook.com/animalliberationtemple

Instagram @animal_liberation_temple

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook



Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 14th, 2022 9:19 AM