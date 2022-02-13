From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Golden Gate Bridge Workers Demand A Contract After Two Years Of Negotiations
Dozens of Golden Gate bridge district workers rallied at the bridge to protest a failure to win a contract for over two years and a refusal to increase wages with the growing inflation.
Golden Gate Bridge workers from many unions joined together on 2/11/22 to protest the failure to get a contract after more the two years of negotiations.
They also were angry that while the district has received millions of dollars during the pandemic that money has not been spent properly. According to the IBU president Marina V. Secchitano, the District has spent over $1.5 million expanding departments and high salaries for executives while refusing to provide real wage increasing with rising inflation.
Additional media:
Golden Gate Bridge Workers Strike One Day For Healthcare And Against Cost Shifting
https://youtu.be/eRM-bJPooxk
Halfway To Hell, The Workers And Unions That Built The Golden Gate Bridge
https://youtu.be/E8_5xCxmPvI
Golden Gate Bridge Workers Rally & March To AT&T Ball Park For Contract
https://youtu.be/18g9gbrBjG0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
