top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Golden Gate Bridge Workers Demand A Contract After Two Years Of Negotiations
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 13th, 2022 10:31 AM
Dozens of Golden Gate bridge district workers rallied at the bridge to protest a failure to win a contract for over two years and a refusal to increase wages with the growing inflation.
sm_gg_bridge_iron_workers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Golden Gate Bridge workers from many unions joined together on 2/11/22 to protest the failure to get a contract after more the two years of negotiations.

They also were angry that while the district has received millions of dollars during the pandemic that money has not been spent properly. According to the IBU president Marina V. Secchitano, the District has spent over $1.5 million expanding departments and high salaries for executives while refusing to provide real wage increasing with rising inflation.

Additional media:
Golden Gate Bridge Workers Strike One Day For Healthcare And Against Cost Shifting
https://youtu.be/eRM-bJPooxk

Halfway To Hell, The Workers And Unions That Built The Golden Gate Bridge
https://youtu.be/E8_5xCxmPvI

Golden Gate Bridge Workers Rally & March To AT&T Ball Park For Contract
https://youtu.be/18g9gbrBjG0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/11URgOdkUQY
§An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 13th, 2022 10:31 AM
sm_gg_bridge_ibu_injury_to_one.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Bridge workers and their unions are united against the efforts to stall bargaining.
https://youtu.be/11URgOdkUQY
§No Zeros For Our Essential Workers
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 13th, 2022 10:31 AM
sm_gg_bridge_no_zeros_for_heros.jpg
original image (1971x2618)
A worker protested the treatment of essential workers.
https://youtu.be/11URgOdkUQY
§Teamster Local 665 Golden Gate Bridge Worker Garb
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 13th, 2022 10:32 AM
sm_gg_bridge_teamster_buttons.jpg
original image (2289x2664)
A Golden Gate Bridge worker who is with Teamsters Local 665 joined the rally with his buttons and garb.
https://youtu.be/11URgOdkUQY
§Golden Gate Bridge Teamsters Local 665 Banner
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 13th, 2022 10:32 AM
sm_gg_bridge_teamsters.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teamster Members with their banner.
https://youtu.be/11URgOdkUQY
§Theriault Former SF Building Trades Pres Now President of Golden Gate Bridge District BOD
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 13th, 2022 10:32 AM
theriault_michael_bld_trades.jpeg
Michael Thereiault, former head of the San Francisco Building Trades is now the president of the Golden Gate Bridge District Board of Directors representing San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/11URgOdkUQY
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 317.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code