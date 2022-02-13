



WHAT: Every day there are hundreds of pigeons throughout the city of San Francisco who have strings and hair wrapped around their toes so tightly that it causes immense pain. Eventually, their toes lose circulation, become amputated, or develop severe infections. We can help our bird friends by removing the string before it gets too serious, providing medical care, and releasing them back to their flocks!



WHERE: We will be meeting outside the Strand Theater in San Francisco, which is across from the Civic Center Bart Station (see map). The address is 1127 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103.



WHEN: Sunday, March 13, 10am-1pm

Contact Alicia from the Animal Care working group with any questions:



Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid:



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 13th, 2022 10:02 AM