No School • No Work • No Spending

A Day Without Immigrants — We demand immigration reform!

Meet at the South end of the bridge by the Welcome Center, and march across on the pedestrian sidewalk towards Sausalito. Bring only small signs or cloth banners, or you may not be allowed to carry it onto the bridge. Park at Welcome Center or Warming Hut at Crissy Field. Carpool or get a ride if you can. #UnDiaSinInmigrantes



No escuela • No trabajo • No gastar

Un Día Sin Inmigrantes — ¡Demandamos reforma migratoria!



Nos reunimos en el extremo sur del puente cerca de el Centro de Bienvenida (welcome center). Marcharemos sobre la puente en la acera peatonal. Por favor solamente llueven señales de protestas chicas. Señales grandes son prohibidas.



Estacionamiento localizado en dos lugares, en el Welcome Center y Crissy Park (Warming Hut). Compartan coches si es posible.



#UnDiaSinInmigrantes #ADayWithoutImmigrants

