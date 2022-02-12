No School • No Work • No Spending
A Day Without Immigrants — We demand immigration reform!
Meet at the South end of the bridge by the Welcome Center, and march across on the pedestrian sidewalk towards Sausalito. Bring only small signs or cloth banners, or you may not be allowed to carry it onto the bridge. Park at Welcome Center or Warming Hut at Crissy Field. Carpool or get a ride if you can. #UnDiaSinInmigrantes
No escuela • No trabajo • No gastar
Un Día Sin Inmigrantes — ¡Demandamos reforma migratoria!
Nos reunimos en el extremo sur del puente cerca de el Centro de Bienvenida (welcome center). Marcharemos sobre la puente en la acera peatonal. Por favor solamente llueven señales de protestas chicas. Señales grandes son prohibidas.
Estacionamiento localizado en dos lugares, en el Welcome Center y Crissy Park (Warming Hut). Compartan coches si es posible.
#UnDiaSinInmigrantes #ADayWithoutImmigrants
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 2/14/2022
|A Day Without Immigrants
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday February 14
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Vigil for Democracy
|vigilfordemocracy1 [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|413-367-7884
|Location Details
|Golden Gate Bridge march and caravan
|
For more event information: http://diasininmigrantes.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 12th, 2022 8:12 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network