Biden's promise, "America's Back!" is delivered--on Steroids! by DLi



On at least one big item, President Biden's campaign promise, "America's Back!" has been resoundingly delivered! 2 decades ago, the United States went to war based on an outrageous lie, that Saddam Hussein had WMDs(Weapons of Mass Destruction) that were ready to launch in 90 minutes on allies of the U.S. That gigantic lie had no credible evidence(and over 10 million citizens across the Globe protested in the streets agianst the impending but illegal invasion.) But the lie was delivered in such melodramatic tones that the "Corporate-bin-Laden" media bought it, line, rod and sinker). The MSM not only parroted the US government narrative with relish, but in many cases even embellished it hyperbolically(just one typical example was the reporting by Judith Miller of the NY Times, though dozens more similar exaggerations were committed across the entire "fair and balanced" news channels). By the way, I can"T recall any one major newspaper nor news outlets ever admitted nor apologized for their jingoistic cheerleading an illegal war based on the Big Lie.

Fast forward to the current hysteria over the Ukraine crisis. The USG is rolling out the same "Cry Wolf" narrative of a hyped-up "imminent Invasion from Russia." Never mind that the Russian government had repeatedly publicly denied such intention about an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In fact, supersized Imperial narrative has already suffered hugh cracks in the narrative. State Dept. spokesman Ned Price(an ex-CIA operative), when pressed by a reporter on evidence--while offering no such proof--resorted to name-calling the journalist as a willing Kremlin propagandist. Even Ukraine President Zelensky publicly rebuked the USG for hyping the situation and promoting an atmosphere of hysteria.



So what's really behind the propaganda for war tensions? A good place to start is an essay by economist Michael Hudson, who meticulously detailed the economic and geo-political reasons underlying the hawkish campaign. It would be unjust for me to simplify his excellent analysis, but suffice to say that the true motivation lies in the absolute refusal of the Wall Street-Pentagon ruling elite in Washington to gracefully transition to a multi-polar world, on in which Uncle Sam is no longer regarded as the sole self-appointed Global Cop in charge of a privatized Global World Order, even when its days of economic, financial and diplomatic dominance/leadership is neither respected not the reality in our current 21st century. America is no longer #1, but the small coterie of hawkish NeoCon and NeoLib policy makers intend to use its remaining strength of military overkill to try and remain the Brutal Enforcer of the old order.. Truly a sad case of ideological & spiritual dementia these days suffered by America's policy makers.