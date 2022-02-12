Related Categories:

Why have we never heard of Black Marines serving at Iwo Jima? by Michael Harris



2022 California Black History Month, we began to focus on equitable and inclusive services for California Black Veterans.



Some have chosen to double down on controlling the narrative while denying and reducing earned Veteran benefits.

President Biden's Executive Order #13985 can't get to California fast enough...



What is very strange is those impacted over time, have learned to tolerate second class citizenship and pretend the traumatic impacts are normal. Soon the contribution of the first Montford Point Marines will soon come to the spotlight... and the rest will follow.

The United States Marine Corps (USMC) is a desegregated force, made up of troops of all races working and fighting alongside each other. In 1776 and 1777, a dozen Black American Marines served in the American Revolutionary War, but from 1798 to 1942, the USMC followed a racially discriminatory policy of denying African Americans the opportunity to serve as Marines.



For more than 140 years, the Marines recruited primarily European Americans and white Hispanics, along with a few Asian Americans.



The USMC opened its doors to blacks in June 1942, with the acceptance of African Americans as recruits in segregated all-black units.



Other races were accepted somewhat more easily, joining white Marine units. For the next few decades, the incorporation of black troops was not widely accepted within the Corps, nor was desegregation smoothly or quickly achieved.



Spurred by executive orders in 1941 and 1948, the integration of non-white USMC personnel proceeded in stages from segregated battalions in 1942, to unified training in 1949, and finally full integration in 1960.



Today, Presiden Biden's Executive Order #13985 may move the ball a little closer toward, "forming a more perfect union." as the struggle continues.