Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO David Van Deusen
WorkWeek interviews Vermont AFL-CIO president about the rise of fascism, imperialism and the role of labor.
David Van Deusen, the president of the Vermont AFL-CIO talks about the increasing danger of fascism, Imperialism and Labor with WorkWeek. He reports that the growth of fascism is a real danger and his federation as well as other unions need two begin educating and organizing to confront these dangers. He also talks about imperialism and the role of the AFL-CIO taking millions of dollars from government funded National Endowment For Democracy NED for the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. Their budget last year increased to $75 million. He talks about how he believes the US labor movement should build international solidarity.
This interview took place on 2/10/22.
Additional media:
Vermont AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen & The Fight To Defend Working People & The AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/bS152f71t5A
Possible Trump Coup & Vermont AFL-CIO Call For General Strike with Vermont Fed President David Van Deusen
https://youtu.be/CRfle7zUGNI
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers/posts/2753812508174326?__tn__=K-R
https://www.rmtlondoncalling.org.uk/content/rmt-observers-attend-american-trade-union-convention-it-passed-historic-general-strike?fbclid=IwAR2lrcHCjT2gBFBfVRfSEkoHxeMgFD72dgtpiesl8fNg4FB8v39krn-H1sc
Vermont AFL-CIO & Democracy
https://vt.aflcio.org/news/vt-afl-cio-elects-new-leaders-progressive-turn-labor
Vermont AFL-CIO Members/Delegates Authorize Executive Board To Call For General Strike To Oppose Trump Coup!
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers
WorkWeek 2-11-21 Rise Of Fascism and The Role Of Unions and Working Class
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-11-21-rise-of-fascism-and-role-of-unions-and-working-class
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
