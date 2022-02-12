top
Fascism, Imperialism & Labor With Vermont AFL-CIO David Van Deusen
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 12th, 2022 1:14 PM
WorkWeek interviews Vermont AFL-CIO president about the rise of fascism, imperialism and the role of labor.
sm_naziis_back_to_work.jpg
original image (2000x1504)
David Van Deusen, the president of the Vermont AFL-CIO talks about the increasing danger of fascism, Imperialism and Labor with WorkWeek. He reports that the growth of fascism is a real danger and his federation as well as other unions need two begin educating and organizing to confront these dangers. He also talks about imperialism and the role of the AFL-CIO taking millions of dollars from government funded National Endowment For Democracy NED for the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. Their budget last year increased to $75 million. He talks about how he believes the US labor movement should build international solidarity.

This interview took place on 2/10/22.

§David Van Deusen, President of Vermont AFL-CIO
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 12th, 2022 1:14 PM
sm_van_deusen_david_helmut.jpg
original image (2320x3088)
David Van Deusen, president of the Vermont AFL-CIO argues that labor has to take the rise of fascism seriously and fight it.
https://youtu.be/xI5wLyycy3w
§Solidarity Center Received $75 Million From NED Last Year
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Feb 12th, 2022 1:14 PM
sm_solidarity_center_20_years.jpg
original image (1024x512)
The AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Received $75 million last year from the US government funded National Endowment For Democracy.
https://youtu.be/xI5wLyycy3w
