David Van Deusen, the president of the Vermont AFL-CIO talks about the increasing danger of fascism, Imperialism and Labor with WorkWeek. He reports that the growth of fascism is a real danger and his federation as well as other unions need two begin educating and organizing to confront these dangers. He also talks about imperialism and the role of the AFL-CIO taking millions of dollars from government funded National Endowment For Democracy NED for the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. Their budget last year increased to $75 million. He talks about how he believes the US labor movement should build international solidarity.This interview took place on 2/10/22.