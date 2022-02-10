Tue, March 8, 7-8:30pm Pacific time, in person and streaming
Bonded in partnership through common ideals and activism, Arlie and Adam Hochschild have chronicled human struggles historic and everyday - from abolition movements and WWI to the nature of emotional labor and political disaffection.
They join veteran host Michael Krasny for a ranging discussion about the empathy and moral commitments that drive them as writers.
In Person: $10 / Livestream: Free.
|Date
|Tuesday March 08
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|KQED Live
|Location Details
|
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
|
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1625
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 10th, 2022 12:11 PM
