According to renowned political economist Raj Patel and physician and activist Rupa Marya our bodies, our societies, and our planet are inflamed. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the shocking racial disparities in its impact, to the international response to systemic racism and the backlash from it, as well as climate change and the refugees that result from the changes to our planet-our bodies are responding to it all through various forms of inflammation.



Inflammation is deeply connected to everything-the food we eat, the air we breathe, and the diversity of the microbes living inside us, regulating everything from our brain's development to our immune system's functioning. It is connected to the traumatic events we experienced as children as well as the traumas endured by our ancestors. It can also be the result of access (or lack thereof) to healthcare and the very models of healthcare that physicians practice.



In their recent book, Inflamed, Raj and Rupa reveal the links between health and structural injustices-and offer a new deep medicine that can heal our bodies and our world.



Join Raj and Rupa for a rich, unique conversation with CIIS professor Charlotte Maria Saenz as they illuminate the hidden relationships between our biological systems and the profound injustices of our political and economic systems. Explore the deep medicine of decolonization and its potential to heal not just our bodies, but the world.



Free, suggested donation of $10. For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs

