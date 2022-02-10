top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 3/8/2022
On Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday March 08
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
Location Details
Online
According to renowned political economist Raj Patel and physician and activist Rupa Marya our bodies, our societies, and our planet are inflamed. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the shocking racial disparities in its impact, to the international response to systemic racism and the backlash from it, as well as climate change and the refugees that result from the changes to our planet-our bodies are responding to it all through various forms of inflammation.

Inflammation is deeply connected to everything-the food we eat, the air we breathe, and the diversity of the microbes living inside us, regulating everything from our brain's development to our immune system's functioning. It is connected to the traumatic events we experienced as children as well as the traumas endured by our ancestors. It can also be the result of access (or lack thereof) to healthcare and the very models of healthcare that physicians practice.

In their recent book, Inflamed, Raj and Rupa reveal the links between health and structural injustices-and offer a new deep medicine that can heal our bodies and our world.

Join Raj and Rupa for a rich, unique conversation with CIIS professor Charlotte Maria Saenz as they illuminate the hidden relationships between our biological systems and the profound injustices of our political and economic systems. Explore the deep medicine of decolonization and its potential to heal not just our bodies, but the world.

Free, suggested donation of $10.
sm_210_v0.jpg
original image (4256x2832)
For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 10th, 2022 12:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 332.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code