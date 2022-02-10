



In conjunction with the exhibition Hallucinations of Remembrance and Imminence, Southern Exposure is pleased to announce an online performance by Deer Woman (Julia Fairbrother and Raven Kemp). The performance will be followed by a conversation with the performers and artist Cristobal Martinez.



Deer Woman is an experimental noise performance group consisting of Julia Fairbrother and Raven Kemp. Deer Woman uses themes of land, climate change, impending doom, and hope to tell a narrative through sound and visual, to understand the warnings of incoming failures of climate integrity and governmental neglect so we can better prepare ourselves and each other for what's ahead. Deer Woman uses built instruments and recycled electronics alongside intense visuals to interact and immerse the viewers.



For more information about the exhibition:



https://soex.org



Hallucinations of Remembrance and Imminence can be viewed by appointment. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. Appointments can be made via Calendly.



This exhibition is generously supported by grants from the Creative Work Fund, California Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as Southern Exposure's members and donors.



Donations to the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone are strongly encouraged and can be made at ramaytush.org/donate.



