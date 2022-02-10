top
Rally for Golden Gate Bridge Workers
Date Friday February 11
Time 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza in San Francisco
(across from the Battery Cranston Road Parking Lot on the west side of Hwy. 101)
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: David Tuttle, OE3

(925) 575-4217

Dtuttle [at] oe3.org

Rally for Golden Gate Bridge District Workers this Friday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – More than 14 labor coalitions, including Operating Engineers Local 3, the largest construction trades local in North America, plan on rallying at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., this Friday, Feb. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. At issue is the fact that these frontline, essential workers have been working without a contract for two years, while their employer, the Golden Gate Bridge District, has failed to negotiate a fair agreement. These employees have worked tirelessly and in direct contact with the public throughout the pandemic, ensuring drivers get across the Golden Gate Bridge safely, while also working closely with area firefighters and police in emergency situations.

In 2019, the Golden Gate Bridge District received hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief, but these workers only received a $1 pay increase. This skilled workforce can’t afford to live and work in the Bay Area on such meager pay, and if they quit and leave, the safety of the public is at risk. Local politicians will be onsite to discuss the issue and rally with the workers.

“Our question is, where has the COVID relief money gone?” asks Local 3 Public Employee Director Tim Neep. “These frontline workers sure haven’t seen it. They are over-worked and under-paid. All we’re asking for is a fair contract.”

What: Rally in support of Golden Gate Bridge District workers

When: Friday, Feb. 11, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: The Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza in San Francisco
(across from the Battery Cranston Road Parking Lot on the west side of Hwy. 101)

Who: 14+ Labor Coalitions and local Bay Area politicians

Why: Workers demand a fair contract after being without for two years, even while working on the front lines

Operating Engineers Local 3 represents the interests of people who build, serve and protect. Most of Local 3’s 37,000 members work as heavy-equipment operators and construction workers, but the union also represents public employees, such as maintenance workers and police officers. The training program for construction professionals gives employers access to the highest quality of workers, providing their business with a competitive edge while raising the quality of life for Local 3 members. Local 3’s jurisdiction covers Northern California, Northern Nevada, Hawaii and Utah, and its membership makes up the largest construction trades local in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.oe3.org, @engineersnews or Operating Engineers Local 3 Facebook Bulletin Board

Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 10th, 2022 8:12 AM
