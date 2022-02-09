From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Strike for Contract at CA College Of The Arts Oakland Campus
After a successful first day on the picket lines, CCA staff, with the support of faculty and students, picketed and marched at the Oakland campus. The Campus is being closed as part of a risky real estate deal that jeopardizes the college's future and legacy.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoHundreds of students, adjuncts and teachers picketed at the California College Of The Arts Oakland Campus. At noon they held a rally in the parking lot where speakers blasted the college for refusing to bargain in good faith and not providing a contract. They noted the college administration's assignment of resources to building at the expense of providing livable wages and educational services. One adjunct spoke of being homeless due to his poverty wages and quarter million dollar salaries go to the president and lawyers. See the media advisory below for more information.
The rally was followed a march through the campus and then to the adjoining block on broadway..
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network