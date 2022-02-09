top
Strike for Contract at CA College Of The Arts Oakland Campus
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
After a successful first day on the picket lines, CCA staff, with the support of faculty and students, picketed and marched at the Oakland campus. The Campus is being closed as part of a risky real estate deal that jeopardizes the college's future and legacy.
sm_01-04022-856_8869.jpg
original image (2082x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Hundreds of students, adjuncts and teachers picketed at the California College Of The Arts Oakland Campus. At noon they held a rally in the parking lot where speakers blasted the college for refusing to bargain in good faith and not providing a contract. They noted the college administration's assignment of resources to building at the expense of providing livable wages and educational services. One adjunct spoke of being homeless due to his poverty wages and quarter million dollar salaries go to the president and lawyers. See the media advisory below for more information.

The rally was followed a march through the campus and then to the adjoining block on broadway..

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
02-cca.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.6MB)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_03-04022-856_8528.jpg
original image (1400x1670)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_04-04022-856_8535.jpg
original image (1815x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_05-04022-856_8553.jpg
original image (2075x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_06-04022-856_8579.jpg
original image (2019x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_07-04022-852_5545.jpg
original image (1900x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_08-04022-856_8607.jpg
original image (1824x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_09-04022-854_3762.jpg
original image (1552x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_10-04022-852_5575.jpg
original image (1863x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_11-04022-852_5582.jpg
original image (1400x1687)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_12-04022-852_5592.jpg
original image (1400x1664)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_13-04022-852_5606.jpg
original image (1897x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_14-04022-856_8715.jpg
original image (2046x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_15-04022-852_5618.jpg
original image (1400x1653)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_16-04022-856_8732.jpg
original image (2007x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_17-04022-856_8745.jpg
original image (1892x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_18-04022-856_8815.jpg
original image (2009x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_19-04022-856_8819.jpg
original image (1955x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 9:15 PM
sm_20-04022-852_5711.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
