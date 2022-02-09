top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/26/2022
Noted Indigenous and Prisoner Rights Advocate Lenny Foster
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 26
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Location Details
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_dXFlyEK4TwuAJvywNY1Pqg
This is an in-depth interview with Lenny Foster, the retired Director of the Navajo Nation Corrections Project and has served as Spiritual Advisor for over 2,000 Indigenous inmates in 96 prisons in the U.S. Prison System. He has co-authored legislation in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah that allows Native American spiritual and religious practice in prison and results in significant reductions in prison returns. He is a board member of the International Indian Treaty Council, a sun dancer and member of the Native American Church. He has been with the American Indian Movement since 1970 and has participated in actions including Alcatraz, Black Mesa, Raymond Yellow Thunder, the Trail of Broken Treaties, Wounded Knee '73, the Menominee Monastery Occupation, Shiprock Fairchild Occupation, the Longest Walk (1978) and the Big Mountain land struggle. He was a 1993 recipient of the City of Phoenix, Dr. Martin Luther King Human Rights Award. He has testified to the United Nations and to the US Congress. Lenny is a Spiritual Advisor to Leonard Peltier.

Lenny Foster will share some of his life experiences and give a first-hand view of many pivotal events over the last half-century. He will speak of efforts which he has been part of to ensure that Indigenous prisoners in the United States are allowed to practice their spiritual and religious rights. He will speak about Leonard Peltier and the efforts that are being made to allow Peltier's release from what many consider an unjust prison sentence.

Lenny Foster is one of the last people living to have taken part in many of the most important human rights campaigns of the last half-century. In terms of securing religious freedoms for Indigenous prisoners in the United States, his experience is unique. Lenny has never written a book on his experiences. He is hopeful that this interview will be a living testament for future generations to refer to.

This event is being co-sponsored by the Democratic Socialists of America National Religion and Socialism Working Group and the DSA Santa Cruz chapter. The event will be simulcast via CreaTV San Jose.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4188268933...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 5:39 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code