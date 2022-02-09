This is an in-depth interview with Lenny Foster, the retired Director of the Navajo Nation Corrections Project and has served as Spiritual Advisor for over 2,000 Indigenous inmates in 96 prisons in the U.S. Prison System. He has co-authored legislation in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah that allows Native American spiritual and religious practice in prison and results in significant reductions in prison returns. He is a board member of the International Indian Treaty Council, a sun dancer and member of the Native American Church. He has been with the American Indian Movement since 1970 and has participated in actions including Alcatraz, Black Mesa, Raymond Yellow Thunder, the Trail of Broken Treaties, Wounded Knee '73, the Menominee Monastery Occupation, Shiprock Fairchild Occupation, the Longest Walk (1978) and the Big Mountain land struggle. He was a 1993 recipient of the City of Phoenix, Dr. Martin Luther King Human Rights Award. He has testified to the United Nations and to the US Congress. Lenny is a Spiritual Advisor to Leonard Peltier.



Lenny Foster will share some of his life experiences and give a first-hand view of many pivotal events over the last half-century. He will speak of efforts which he has been part of to ensure that Indigenous prisoners in the United States are allowed to practice their spiritual and religious rights. He will speak about Leonard Peltier and the efforts that are being made to allow Peltier's release from what many consider an unjust prison sentence.



Lenny Foster is one of the last people living to have taken part in many of the most important human rights campaigns of the last half-century. In terms of securing religious freedoms for Indigenous prisoners in the United States, his experience is unique. Lenny has never written a book on his experiences. He is hopeful that this interview will be a living testament for future generations to refer to.



This event is being co-sponsored by the Democratic Socialists of America National Religion and Socialism Working Group and the DSA Santa Cruz chapter. The event will be simulcast via CreaTV San Jose. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4188268933...

