An inclusive, social, community-positive bike event every second Friday of the month.

February Theme: Silver & Gold



We are a mobile party for riders of all ages, experience levels, and types to meet, ride, and play together in the streets. EBBP is a 100% volunteer organized event for and by bike enthusiasts to celebrate community and human power. Rides are casual, with party stops at public spaces along a 10-15 mile route that changes every month. Attendees are encouraged to express themselves by participating in each ride's theme, and music bikes are welcome to help shape a positive experience right here in our own community.

Please respect each other and observe how we ride:

1. Stay to the right

2. Stop at lights

3. Ride straight

4. Don't hate

5. Pack your trash

6. Don't get smashed

Sister rides include:

San Jose Bike Party

San Francisco Bike Party

Bike Parties all over the world!

GET OUT AND RIDE!



START: Rockridge BART

END: Edoff Memorial Bandstand at Lake Merritt For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2TewzGf2T

