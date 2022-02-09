An inclusive, social, community-positive bike event every second Friday of the month.
February Theme: Silver & Gold
We are a mobile party for riders of all ages, experience levels, and types to meet, ride, and play together in the streets. EBBP is a 100% volunteer organized event for and by bike enthusiasts to celebrate community and human power. Rides are casual, with party stops at public spaces along a 10-15 mile route that changes every month. Attendees are encouraged to express themselves by participating in each ride's theme, and music bikes are welcome to help shape a positive experience right here in our own community.
Please respect each other and observe how we ride:
1. Stay to the right
2. Stop at lights
3. Ride straight
4. Don't hate
5. Pack your trash
6. Don't get smashed
Sister rides include:
San Jose Bike Party
San Francisco Bike Party
Bike Parties all over the world!
GET OUT AND RIDE!
START: Rockridge BART
END: Edoff Memorial Bandstand at Lake Merritt
|Date
|Friday February 11
|Time
|8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|East Bay Bike Party
|Location Details
|Gather at Rockridge BART station
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2TewzGf2T
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 10:57 AM
