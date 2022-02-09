top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 2/11/2022
East Bay Bike Party - Rockridge BART
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday February 11
Time 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorEast Bay Bike Party
Location Details
Gather at Rockridge BART station
An inclusive, social, community-positive bike event every second Friday of the month.
February Theme: Silver & Gold

We are a mobile party for riders of all ages, experience levels, and types to meet, ride, and play together in the streets. EBBP is a 100% volunteer organized event for and by bike enthusiasts to celebrate community and human power. Rides are casual, with party stops at public spaces along a 10-15 mile route that changes every month. Attendees are encouraged to express themselves by participating in each ride's theme, and music bikes are welcome to help shape a positive experience right here in our own community.
Please respect each other and observe how we ride:
1. Stay to the right
2. Stop at lights
3. Ride straight
4. Don't hate
5. Pack your trash
6. Don't get smashed
Sister rides include:
San Jose Bike Party
San Francisco Bike Party
Bike Parties all over the world!
GET OUT AND RIDE!

START: Rockridge BART
END: Edoff Memorial Bandstand at Lake Merritt
sm_halloween_critical_mass_in_san_francisco_2009___critical-mas______flickr.jpg
original image (1074x795)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2TewzGf2T

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 10:57 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code