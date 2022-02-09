Saturday, February 12, Noon, GreenAction In-Person Demanding Full Cleanup of All Radioactive and Toxic Waste. Meet at 3rd St and Evans in SF’s Bayview Hunters Point. Map Muni info For years, the City, the Health Department, Navy, and housing developer, Lennar Corporation, allowed toxic and radioactive waste to persist, a of cancers, respiratory diseases, and other diseases proliferate. This racist outrage must stop. video “ for the Dead” with Bayview doctor Ahimsa Sumchai on medical effects of toxins in BayView See description of the event. Also see SF Bayview article by Dr. Sumchai, "Cancer Ally at the Hunters Point Shipyard."
|Date
|Saturday February 12
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Lyon
|mlyon01 [at] comcast.net
|Phone
|415-215-7575
|Location Details
|Assemble 3rd St & Evans in SF's Bayview district
For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 9th, 2022 8:53 AM
