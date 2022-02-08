From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Strike At CA College Of The Arts SF Campus: We Want A Contract & Living Wages NOW!
Staff and adjuncts went on a unfair labor practice at the California College of the Arts. A rally was held on February 8, 2022 on the first day of the strike.
Workers at the California College of the Arts went on an unfair labor practice strike at the San Francisco campus on February 8, 2022 and were joined by many students. The workers are organizing with SEIU 1021. They spoke out about the effect of the pandemic and the struggle to survive for the adjuncts.
Additional media:
https://www.seiu1021.org/article/today-california-college-arts-workers-hit-picket-lines-first-strike-california-private
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
