East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
|The People's Rally for Healthcare
|Date
|Saturday February 19
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|CalRedBerets/Tsukuru Fors
|forfuturefukushima [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|3238990463
|Location Details
|Lake Merritt, Oakland, by the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, the corner of 12th Street and Lake Merritt Blvd.
|
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/the-peopl...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 8th, 2022 1:05 PM
