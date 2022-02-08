CalRedBerets and Red Berets of San Francisco, part of the nationwide network of Red Berets for Medicare for All who work to build solidarity among all healthcare justice activists across the US, is presenting this rally in honor of Black History Month. We are gathering at Lake Merritt, Oakland, on Saturday, Feb 19, 1pm-3pm to express our frustration and displeasure at the killing of AB1400/CalCare bill, to call for the purging of the Dark Money in politics and to demand the elected of this state and nation to prioritize the health of our communities. Confirmed speakers include: Shahid Buttar (congressional candidate, district 12), Eric Curry (also congressional candidate, district 12), Janani Ramachandran (candidate for Oakland City Council), Compton Jay (Revolutionary Blackout Network), Shareef Snuggs (International Health care Coalition) and others. Also, music performance by Daniel Hilsinger, singer/songwriter/cancer survivor/healthcare justice activist. For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/the-peopl...

