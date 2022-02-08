

Paul Robeson & discuss Reparations

Please join the San Francisco Gray Panthers for our Black History Month Program featuring Dr. James L. Taylor of USF and the San Francisco Reparations Advisory Committee. The program includes a special presentation by the SF Gray Panthers Paul Robeson Songbook Committee and is followed by a SF Gray Panthers membership meeting. Read a complete description of the program at

Tuesday, February 15 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83501335860?pwd=MG91dlZDTHM5aHcrdjZNUXE1VFFrdz09

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 8th, 2022 3:14 AM