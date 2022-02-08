top
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Honoring Paul Robeson and Discussing Reparations
Date Tuesday February 15
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone4152157575
Location Details
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83501335860?pwd=MG91dlZDTHM5aHcrdjZNUXE1VFFrdz09
SF Gray Panthers to honor
Paul Robeson & discuss Reparations
Please join the San Francisco Gray Panthers for our Black History Month Program featuring Dr. James L. Taylor of USF and the San Francisco Reparations Advisory Committee. The program includes a special presentation by the SF Gray Panthers Paul Robeson Songbook Committee and is followed by a SF Gray Panthers membership meeting. Read a complete description of the program at https://bit.ly/GP_Feb15
Tuesday, February 15 @ 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
For more event information: https://graypantherssf.igc.org/2022-02-15-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 8th, 2022 3:14 AM
