Tyson Foods has been exposed for extreme cruelty against animals as well as environmental destruction and worker abuse. We will be gathering in Sproul Plaza from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm on Valentine’s Day to nonviolently ask Chancellor Christ to “break up with factory farming”. We will have a display of 2,000 small wooden hearts, each one representing 1 million chickens abused and killed by Tyson Foods annually.



Protest signs will be provided. There is great power in numbers, so we hope to see you there.



WHEN: 2/14, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm

WHERE: Sproul Plaza (in front of Sproul Hall)

WHY: To defend animals, the planet, and exploited workers For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1ZvXdI7IZ

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 7th, 2022 2:39 PM