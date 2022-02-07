Tyson Foods has been exposed for extreme cruelty against animals as well as environmental destruction and worker abuse. We will be gathering in Sproul Plaza from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm on Valentine’s Day to nonviolently ask Chancellor Christ to “break up with factory farming”. We will have a display of 2,000 small wooden hearts, each one representing 1 million chickens abused and killed by Tyson Foods annually.
Protest signs will be provided. There is great power in numbers, so we hope to see you there.
WHEN: 2/14, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
WHERE: Sproul Plaza (in front of Sproul Hall)
WHY: To defend animals, the planet, and exploited workers
|Monday February 14
|11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|Direct Action Everywhere
|sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
1 Cross-Sproul Path, Berkeley, CA 94720
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1ZvXdI7IZ
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 7th, 2022 2:39 PM
