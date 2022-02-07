top
Carol Christ: Break Up With Factory Farming - Valentine’s Day Protest
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday February 14
Time 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Emailsfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Location Details
Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
1 Cross-Sproul Path, Berkeley, CA 94720
Tyson Foods has been exposed for extreme cruelty against animals as well as environmental destruction and worker abuse. We will be gathering in Sproul Plaza from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm on Valentine’s Day to nonviolently ask Chancellor Christ to “break up with factory farming”. We will have a display of 2,000 small wooden hearts, each one representing 1 million chickens abused and killed by Tyson Foods annually.

Protest signs will be provided. There is great power in numbers, so we hope to see you there.

WHEN: 2/14, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
WHERE: Sproul Plaza (in front of Sproul Hall)
WHY: To defend animals, the planet, and exploited workers
valentines_day_protest.jpg
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1ZvXdI7IZ

