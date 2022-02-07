top
East Bay
East Bay
Let Dairy Die! End the Federal Funding of Destructive Industries
Date Saturday February 12
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Crescent Lawn, UC Berkeley
Center St, Berkeley, CA 94720
PLEASE WEAR BLACK and join us Saturday to protest environmental/dietary racism, speciesism and governmental corruption!

Cows and Bulls are not machines to exploit as we wish. They’re victims of violence and systemic abuse thanks to tens of billions of dollars in corporate welfare every year. It’s time to shift the subsidies to a better food system and Let Dairy Die!

Since 2019, DxE’s campaign to #LetDairyDie has called for an end of federal subsidies that support an industry that exploits workers and consumers, accelerates the climate crisis and causes unfathomable violence against animals. While this message has reached millions through mainstream news and media, the effort faces a new obstacle in the continued favoritism of dairy lobbyist serving as the head of the US department of agriculture.

Please join us for a creative action that calls on Secretary of Agriculture and longtime dairy lobbyist Tom Vilsack to shift federal subsidies away from animal cruelty and dietary racism and toward helping our farmers and food system transition into a just one.


WHERE: Crescent Lawn, Berkeley CA
WHEN: Sunday, February 12st 1:00pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include walking, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/14H0vrSBW

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 7th, 2022 2:30 PM
