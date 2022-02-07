Love dogs? Love free (vegan) dessert? Want to make some new friends on campus?



Then come to Memorial Glade on February 11th!



You’ll get to learn about how we are saving animals from suffering, building a strong, supportive community and growing the movement for animal liberation. This is also a great opportunity to meet local activists and animal lovers, and learn more about how you can help animals in your own life! So come and join us and enjoy FREE delicious vegan desserts and puppy cuddles!



Please bring your friends - both human and nonhuman! For more event information: https://fb.me/e/4BB7gQAye

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 7th, 2022 2:25 PM