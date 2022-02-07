The next general meeting of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council will be this Thursday night, February 10, starting at 7:00 p.m.
Our meeting topic is "What's Up With the Mayor?" We will be joined by Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director of the Coalition on Homelessness, Margaret Brodkin, former long-time Director of Coleman Advocates for Children and Youth, and Joseph Smooke, coordinator of REP (Racial Equity in Planning). They will discuss the Mayor's latest emergency declaration for the Tenderloin area, and two charter amendments she has proposed. One proposes a takeover of elected school board officials and other children's services, and the other, relaxing housing rules and affordability requirements.
This will be an online meeting.
Here are the instructions for joining this meeting on zoom by computer or telephone.
To join the meeting, click on this link:
https://zoom.us/j/97001985280?pwd=Nkx2UVFPSTRVWGVXUVZEbFRkb0xwQT09
Or, with the Zoom app:
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
Zoom also provided these telephone numbers. These are not toll-free numbers. Check with your phone company before you incur charges:
The closest dial-in number is:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
Other phone numbers are here: https://zoom.us/u/acJ3FRWOWk
We look forward to having you at our meeting.
For more event information: http://www.hanc-sf.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 7th, 2022 2:10 PM
