The next general meeting of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council will be this Thursday night, February 10, starting at 7:00 p.m.



Our meeting topic is "What's Up With the Mayor?" We will be joined by Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director of the Coalition on Homelessness, Margaret Brodkin, former long-time Director of Coleman Advocates for Children and Youth, and Joseph Smooke, coordinator of REP (Racial Equity in Planning). They will discuss the Mayor's latest emergency declaration for the Tenderloin area, and two charter amendments she has proposed. One proposes a takeover of elected school board officials and other children's services, and the other, relaxing housing rules and affordability requirements.

This will be an online meeting.

For more event information: http://www.hanc-sf.org

