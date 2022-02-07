top
ProBonoPhoto Celebrates Five Years of Media Activism
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Feb 7th, 2022 1:09 PM
Photographers and videographers amplify work of those seeking social justice
If you are an organizer for one of the many Bay Area progressive organizations and need to have your action or event professionally photographed, look no further than ProBonoPhoto. See press release . They will likely be able to assign one or more photographers/videographers to document your action or event, all at no charge. The only requirement is that the work be used non-commercially and the photographer(s) be credited.

ProBonoPhoto volunteers are professional photographers or advanced amateurs who wish to donate their skills to advance community service, social justice, or environmental advocacy. Founded by retired biophysicist Jack Owicki in 2017, he explains:

"Shortly before the big Women's March in January of 2017, I decided to use my photo skills for good causes. I ended up helping to manage the photo/video volunteers for the three Bay Area Women's Marches. It was a transformative experience, and many of us wanted to continue to do similar work. So I started ProBonoPhoto as a clearinghouse to connect the volunteers with organizations that could use their help but couldn't afford to hire professional photographers."

ProBonoPhoto now consists of forty nine retired and active photographers and videographers. Their work can be seen in the 640+ "galleries" on their site that display the over 57,300 photos uploaded so far. Jack Owicki and the 49 affiliates have covered 641 events and actions in 57 Bay Area cities. The photos have been viewed 7,500,000 times.

In fact, much of the quality photography that appears on Indybay has been provided by ProBonoPhoto affiliates.
https://www.probonophoto.org/
