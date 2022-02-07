Part II: A History of Resistance

Part two of a four-part episode outlines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.

Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.

Interviewees for s01e03 p. II:
Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Sheridan Enomoto
Marc Dadigan
& Craig Tucker

Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Ambient sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Music written, performed, and performed by G. Gonzales

For further reading and to get involved, see the following:
Bring the Salmon Home
Save California Salmon
Reconnect Klamath
Klamath River Renewal Corporation
Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.
West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement
"Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action," by Dr. Kari Norgaard
"Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River," by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning