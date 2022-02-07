From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | North Bay / Marin | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Challenging Colonialism s01e03: Weapons of Mass Destruction (p.II)
Part II: A History of Resistance
Part two of a four-part episode outlines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.
Part two of a four-part episode outlines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.
Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words. Please leave your feedback, suggestions, reviews, ideas for future episodes, and more at the episode page. And please share and promote the podcast in your networks. Our next episode will focus on the history and legacies of the California Indian Boarding Schools.
Interviewees for s01e03 p. II:
Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Sheridan Enomoto
Marc Dadigan
& Craig Tucker
Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Ambient sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Music written, performed, and performed by G. Gonzales
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod
For further reading and to get involved, see the following:
Bring the Salmon Home
http://www.bringthesalmonhome.org
Save California Salmon
https://www.californiasalmon.org/
Reconnect Klamath
https://reconnectklamath.org/
Klamath River Renewal Corporation
https://klamathrenewal.org/
Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.
http://run4salmon.org/
West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement
https://www.westcoastwaterjustice.org/
“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard
https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/salmon-and-acorns-feed-our-people/9780813584195
“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/upstream
Interviewees for s01e03 p. II:
Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Sheridan Enomoto
Marc Dadigan
& Craig Tucker
Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Ambient sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Music written, performed, and performed by G. Gonzales
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod
For further reading and to get involved, see the following:
Bring the Salmon Home
http://www.bringthesalmonhome.org
Save California Salmon
https://www.californiasalmon.org/
Reconnect Klamath
https://reconnectklamath.org/
Klamath River Renewal Corporation
https://klamathrenewal.org/
Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.
http://run4salmon.org/
West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement
https://www.westcoastwaterjustice.org/
“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard
https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/salmon-and-acorns-feed-our-people/9780813584195
“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/upstream
Listen now:
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network