Challenging Colonialism s01e03: Weapons of Mass Destruction (p.II)
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Monday Feb 7th, 2022 7:11 AM
Part II: A History of Resistance
Part two of a four-part episode outlines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.
sm_cclogo.jpg
original image (3000x3000)
Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words. Please leave your feedback, suggestions, reviews, ideas for future episodes, and more at the episode page. And please share and promote the podcast in your networks. Our next episode will focus on the history and legacies of the California Indian Boarding Schools.

Interviewees for s01e03 p. II:
Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Sheridan Enomoto
Marc Dadigan
& Craig Tucker


Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom

All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez

Ambient sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom

Music written, performed, and performed by G. Gonzales

Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod

For further reading and to get involved, see the following:

Bring the Salmon Home
http://www.bringthesalmonhome.org

Save California Salmon
https://www.californiasalmon.org/

Reconnect Klamath
https://reconnectklamath.org/

Klamath River Renewal Corporation
https://klamathrenewal.org/

Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.
http://run4salmon.org/

West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement
https://www.westcoastwaterjustice.org/

“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard
https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/salmon-and-acorns-feed-our-people/9780813584195

“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/upstream
Part III will be released on February 21st
