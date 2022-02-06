Brainstorming How We Can Inspire The Long Haul Struggle for Justice & Liberty
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 2/13/2022
|A discussion with Dr. Detroit and Friends
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday February 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
|Location Details
|
Long Haul infoshop 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley – 510-540-0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
|
For more event information: http://www.thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 6th, 2022 6:59 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network