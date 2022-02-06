top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions Workers Demand Justice At Oakland Education Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 6th, 2022 1:29 PM
ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions workers spoke out for justice on the job at the Oakland City hall rally against education cuts.
sm_img_5002.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions Workers called for justice at an Oakland rally on 2/4/22 by OEA teachers, students and parents. The company refused to pay increases since 2019 despite the fact that the City Of Oakland has provided a cost of living increase in funding in the contract with CWS.

They also talked about their work and the dangers they face in their job.

Additional media:
IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE

Workers Still Make This Chocolate! ILWU 6 Dandelion Chocolate Workers/Supporters Speak In SF Mission
https://youtu.be/mO-HzYuXYyA

Dandelion Workers
https://linktr.ee/dandelionunion
https://twitter.com/UnionDandelion
Raising The Bar: Dandelion Chocolate Workers Fight For A Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-NNNNCCcbE

SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://youtu.be/8p2VYV-6dVY

SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/

ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s

San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/VhV-DpuHzy4
§ILWU Local 6 BA Spoke At Rally About Fight At California Waste Solutions
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 6th, 2022 1:29 PM
sm_img_5023.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An ILWU Local 6 BA talked about the wage freeze and the conditions of sanitation workers.
https://youtu.be/VhV-DpuHzy4
§ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions Workers Workers Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Feb 6th, 2022 1:29 PM
sm_img_5006.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions workers spoke in front of Oakland city hall.
https://youtu.be/VhV-DpuHzy4
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code