ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions workers spoke out for justice on the job at the Oakland City hall rally against education cuts.

ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions Workers called for justice at an Oakland rally on 2/4/22 by OEA teachers, students and parents. The company refused to pay increases since 2019 despite the fact that the City Of Oakland has provided a cost of living increase in funding in the contract with CWS.They also talked about their work and the dangers they face in their job.