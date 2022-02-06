From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions Workers Demand Justice At Oakland Education Rally
ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions workers spoke out for justice on the job at the Oakland City hall rally against education cuts.
ILWU Local 6 California Waste Solutions Workers called for justice at an Oakland rally on 2/4/22 by OEA teachers, students and parents. The company refused to pay increases since 2019 despite the fact that the City Of Oakland has provided a cost of living increase in funding in the contract with CWS.
They also talked about their work and the dangers they face in their job.
Additional media:
IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE
Workers Still Make This Chocolate! ILWU 6 Dandelion Chocolate Workers/Supporters Speak In SF Mission
https://youtu.be/mO-HzYuXYyA
Dandelion Workers
https://linktr.ee/dandelionunion
https://twitter.com/UnionDandelion
Raising The Bar: Dandelion Chocolate Workers Fight For A Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-NNNNCCcbE
SF ILWU Local 6 VCA Workers Have 1 Hour ULP Strike: Mars VCA Is Breaking The Law!
https://youtu.be/8p2VYV-6dVY
SF veterinary workers walk off the job
https://missionlocal.org/2019/06/sf-veterinary-workers-walk-off-the-job/
ILWU Local 6 SF VCA Workers Fight For A Union Contract & The Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2KYH5AUIjM&t=159s
San Francisco Is A Union Town! ILWU 6 VCA Workers Still Fighting For A Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm_AA_tKDEw
http://news.vin.com/vinnews.aspx?articleId=49064
https://www.ilwu.org/animal-care-workers-form-union-and-join-ilwu/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
