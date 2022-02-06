Tell the U.S. Government: Free Leonard Peltier!



Rally - Monday, February 7 @ 12pm

Federal Building, 7th + Mission St., San Francisco



Native political prisoner Leonard Peltier has COVID --

Leonard Peltier is 77 years old. Despite his innocence, he has been unjustly imprisoned 46 years. Leonard suffers from diabetes, an aortic aneurysm, high blood pressure and more. Despite DOJ rules that should grant him immediate release on COVID grounds, Leonard Peltier remains in prison and is not getting proper medical care, his family and supporters are denied communication. We urge you to come out to a rally on the 46th anniversary of his arrest to tell the U.S. government: Free Leonard Peltier!



Co-sponsored by: AIM West, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK SF Bay Area



Call 415-577-1492 or 415-821-6545 to endorse

