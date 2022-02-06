Tell the U.S. Government: Free Leonard Peltier!
Rally - Monday, February 7 @ 12pm
Federal Building, 7th + Mission St., San Francisco
Native political prisoner Leonard Peltier has COVID --
Leonard Peltier is 77 years old. Despite his innocence, he has been unjustly imprisoned 46 years. Leonard suffers from diabetes, an aortic aneurysm, high blood pressure and more. Despite DOJ rules that should grant him immediate release on COVID grounds, Leonard Peltier remains in prison and is not getting proper medical care, his family and supporters are denied communication. We urge you to come out to a rally on the 46th anniversary of his arrest to tell the U.S. government: Free Leonard Peltier!
Co-sponsored by: AIM West, ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK SF Bay Area
Call 415-577-1492 or 415-821-6545 to endorse
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/7/2022
|SF Rally - Tell the U.S. Government: Free Leonard Peltier!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday February 07
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|AIM West, ANSWER Coalition
|Location Details
|Federal Building, 7th + Mission St., San Francisco
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 6th, 2022 8:57 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network