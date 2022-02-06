It has been four months since Paiute Shoshone Journalist Myron Dewey was killed when a driver pulled into his lane and hit him head-on. There have been no charges filed against the driver of the truck who was found at fault in the accident report. Dewey was a drone activist and filmmaker during the resistance to Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock in North Dakota.

By Brenda NorrellCensored NewsYOMBA, Nevada -- It has been four months since Paiute Shoshone Journalist Myron Dewey was killed when a driver pulled into his lane and hit him head-on. There have been no charges filed against the driver of the truck who was found at fault in the Nevada Highway Patrol accident report.During the resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock in North Dakota, Myron Dewey was a witness and documented by drone, video, and photographs, the excessive force of militarized law enforcement, the stalking by police and highway patrol, and the illegal surveillance by TigerSwan, who operated without a license in North Dakota.On the day before Myron was killed by a driver who pulled into his lane and hit him head-on, on an isolated dirt road near Yomba, Myron live-streamed from the Navy Seals bombing range in his Paiute homeland in central Nevada, warning of the pending expansion of the bombing range, and the new lithium mining targeting the Paiute Massacre Site at Thacker Pass in northern Nevada.The attacks by law enforcement at Standing Rock during 2016 and 2017 resulted in critical injuries for Water Protectors and the cases continue in courts.The Intercept has waged a lengthy court battle for the release of thousands of documents revealing the surveillance at Standing Rock by TigerSwan, hired by Energy Transfer, the owner of Dakota Access Pipeline. A North Dakota judge ruled the documents are public and will be released.Read the article at Censored News:Article copyright Censored News