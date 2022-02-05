



TOPIC: Students as Agents of Transformative Change



DATE & TIME: April 13, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. PT



COST: FREE and open to the community - join from anywhere



REGISTER & MORE INFO:





“Freedom is not a state; it is an act. It is not some enchanted garden perched high on a distant plateau where we can finally sit down and rest. Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society. “ ― John Lewis



Ready for some Necessary Trouble?



In anticipation and in honor of the dedication of John R. Lewis College at the University of California, Santa Cruz, the Division of Social Sciences, Colleges Nine and Ten, the Institute for Social Transformation, and the Center for Racial Justice are organizing five events centered on topics exemplified by the life of Representative John Lewis.



At UC Santa Cruz, we believe that the real change is us. This series will highlight the efforts of faculty, students, staff, community leaders, and alumni in their commitments to social and racial justice, civic engagement and democracy. It is an opportunity for us all to reflect on how we can help carry John R. Lewis’ legacy forward in the future.



Events are on Wednesdays at 4:00 pm PST. All are welcome!





ENTIRE SERIES:



https://transform.ucsc.edu/john-lewis-college-event-series/



Black Liberation and Pedagogies - February 16, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.



Solidarities for Justice - March 2, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.



Social Movements for a Just Society - March 30, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.



Pathways to Thriving Communities - April 6, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.



Students as Agents of Transformative Change - April 13, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.

