Necessary Trouble: Thinking with the Legacy of John R. Lewis Webinar Series
TOPIC: Pathways to Thriving Communities
DATE & TIME: April 6, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. PT
COST: FREE and open to the community - join from anywhere
REGISTER & MORE INFO: https://transform.ucsc.edu/john-lewis-college-event-series/
“Freedom is not a state; it is an act. It is not some enchanted garden perched high on a distant plateau where we can finally sit down and rest. Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society. “ ― John Lewis
Ready for some Necessary Trouble?
In anticipation and in honor of the dedication of John R. Lewis College at the University of California, Santa Cruz, the Division of Social Sciences, Colleges Nine and Ten, the Institute for Social Transformation, and the Center for Racial Justice are organizing five events centered on topics exemplified by the life of Representative John Lewis.
At UC Santa Cruz, we believe that the real change is us. This series will highlight the efforts of faculty, students, staff, community leaders, and alumni in their commitments to social and racial justice, civic engagement and democracy. It is an opportunity for us all to reflect on how we can help carry John R. Lewis’ legacy forward in the future.
Events are on Wednesdays at 4:00 pm PST. All are welcome!
ENTIRE SERIES:
https://transform.ucsc.edu/john-lewis-college-event-series/
Black Liberation and Pedagogies - February 16, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.
Solidarities for Justice - March 2, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.
Social Movements for a Just Society - March 30, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.
Pathways to Thriving Communities - April 6, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.
Students as Agents of Transformative Change - April 13, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/6/2022
|Pathways to Thriving Communities- Presented by Newly Dedicated John R. Lewis College UCSC
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 06
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom (FREE and open to the community)
|
For more event information: https://transform.ucsc.edu/john-lewis-coll...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 5th, 2022 11:46 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network