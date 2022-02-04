top
North Coast
North Coast
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | North Coast | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Challenging Colonialism s01e03: Weapons of Mass Destruction (p.I)
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Friday Feb 4th, 2022 10:04 PM
Part I: Dams and Colonization
In part one of a four part episode, we examine the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, and the Indigenous-led movement to remove them. These dams, deemed Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial.
Part I explores the Indigenous-led movement to restore Salmon in California rivers through dam removal.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (67.5MB) | Embed Audio
Challenging Colonialism is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.
Speakers:
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Dr. Kari Norgaard
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
& Craig Tucker

Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Ambient sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Music written, performed, and recorded by G. Gonzales
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod

For further reading and to get involved, see the following:
Bring the Salmon Home
http://www.bringthesalmonhome.org

Save California Salmon
https://www.californiasalmon.org/

Reconnect Klamath
https://reconnectklamath.org/

Klamath River Renewal Corporation
https://klamathrenewal.org/

Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.
http://run4salmon.org/

West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement
https://www.westcoastwaterjustice.org/

“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard
https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/salmon-and-acorns-feed-our-people/9780813584195

“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/upstream
§
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Friday Feb 4th, 2022 10:04 PM
sm_ccpodcast.jpeg
original image (2998x2992)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code