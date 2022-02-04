From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Challenging Colonialism s01e03: Weapons of Mass Destruction (p.I)
Part I: Dams and Colonization
In part one of a four part episode, we examine the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, and the Indigenous-led movement to remove them. These dams, deemed Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial.
Part I explores the Indigenous-led movement to restore Salmon in California rivers through dam removal.
In part one of a four part episode, we examine the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, and the Indigenous-led movement to remove them. These dams, deemed Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial.
Part I explores the Indigenous-led movement to restore Salmon in California rivers through dam removal.
Listen now:
Challenging Colonialism is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.
Speakers:
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Dr. Kari Norgaard
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
& Craig Tucker
Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Ambient sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Music written, performed, and recorded by G. Gonzales
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod
For further reading and to get involved, see the following:
Bring the Salmon Home
http://www.bringthesalmonhome.org
Save California Salmon
https://www.californiasalmon.org/
Reconnect Klamath
https://reconnectklamath.org/
Klamath River Renewal Corporation
https://klamathrenewal.org/
Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.
http://run4salmon.org/
West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement
https://www.westcoastwaterjustice.org/
“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard
https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/salmon-and-acorns-feed-our-people/9780813584195
“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/upstream
