Part I: Dams and Colonization

In part one of a four part episode, we examine the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, and the Indigenous-led movement to remove them. These dams, deemed Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial.

Challenging Colonialism is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.Speakers:Ron Reed (Karuk)Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)Dr. Kari NorgaardDr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning& Craig TuckerCredits:Audio engineering and editing by Daniel StonebloomAll interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-MartinezAmbient sounds recorded by Ariel StonebloomMusic written, performed, and recorded by G. GonzalesFollow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPodFor further reading and to get involved, see the following:Bring the Salmon HomeSave California SalmonReconnect KlamathKlamath River Renewal CorporationRun4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning