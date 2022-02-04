Please join Palestine Justice Coalition for an emergency protest

against the moves towards war over the Ukraine by the U.S.

We will have two large signs and invite you to bring your own

signs. We will have one other sign with the Congressional phone number. We need to make a sign with the White House

contact information.



Our signs say "No War with Russia" and "No Troops to Ukraine"

respectively.

