Please join Palestine Justice Coalition for an emergency protest
against the moves towards war over the Ukraine by the U.S.
We will have two large signs and invite you to bring your own
signs. We will have one other sign with the Congressional phone number. We need to make a sign with the White House
contact information.
Our signs say "No War with Russia" and "No Troops to Ukraine"
respectively.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-WarView events for the week of 2/4/2022
|Protest War with Russia/Troops to Ukraine
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 04
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Maureen Smith
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz Town Clock at Water and Pacific, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 4th, 2022 12:07 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network