No War Against Russia! Fund Schools and Covid Relief Not War!
Date Saturday February 05
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorInternational Action Center - Bay Area
Location Details
In front of Grand Lake Theater (Grand and Lake Park) Oakland
This rally is part of a day of international protest against US/NATO war plans against Russia over the Ukraine. The demands are No War Against Russia! Fund Schools and COVID Relief Not the Pentagon.

There will be a rally outside the Grand Lake Theater starting at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 5. There will be speakers from many organizations and sectors of the community demanding an end to the military escalation by the U.S. government against Russia.

Partial list of Co-sponsors include:
Tom Lacey, Chair, SF Peace and Freedom Party Central Central Committee
Jeff Mackler, National Administrative Committee, UNAC
Judy Greenspan, International Action Center
Cynthia Papermaster, CodePink, SF Bay Area
Rick Sterling, Board Member, Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
Dennis Bernstein, Host, KPFA’s Flashpoints,
Black Alliance for Peace
ANSWER Coalition - Bay Area
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/IACBayCA

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 4th, 2022 11:20 AM
