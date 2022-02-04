This rally is part of a day of international protest against US/NATO war plans against Russia over the Ukraine. The demands are No War Against Russia! Fund Schools and COVID Relief Not the Pentagon.
There will be a rally outside the Grand Lake Theater starting at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 5. There will be speakers from many organizations and sectors of the community demanding an end to the military escalation by the U.S. government against Russia.
Partial list of Co-sponsors include:
Tom Lacey, Chair, SF Peace and Freedom Party Central Central Committee
Jeff Mackler, National Administrative Committee, UNAC
Judy Greenspan, International Action Center
Cynthia Papermaster, CodePink, SF Bay Area
Rick Sterling, Board Member, Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
Dennis Bernstein, Host, KPFA’s Flashpoints,
Black Alliance for Peace
ANSWER Coalition - Bay Area
|No War Against Russia! Fund Schools and Covid Relief Not War!
|Saturday February 05
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|International Action Center - Bay Area
|In front of Grand Lake Theater (Grand and Lake Park) Oakland
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/IACBayCA
