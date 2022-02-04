This rally is part of a day of international protest against US/NATO war plans against Russia over the Ukraine. The demands are No War Against Russia! Fund Schools and COVID Relief Not the Pentagon.



There will be a rally outside the Grand Lake Theater starting at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 5. There will be speakers from many organizations and sectors of the community demanding an end to the military escalation by the U.S. government against Russia.



Partial list of Co-sponsors include:

Tom Lacey, Chair, SF Peace and Freedom Party Central Central Committee

Jeff Mackler, National Administrative Committee, UNAC

Judy Greenspan, International Action Center

Cynthia Papermaster, CodePink, SF Bay Area

Rick Sterling, Board Member, Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center

Dennis Bernstein, Host, KPFA’s Flashpoints,

Black Alliance for Peace

ANSWER Coalition - Bay Area

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 4th, 2022 11:20 AM