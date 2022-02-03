Join us this Saturday to hear from each of the DxE Organizers who are running to be on DxE's Core organizing team! Core is a team of five activists with the missions to lead and maintain DxE by overseeing organizational strategy including governance, structure, staffing of teams, and culture, and by guiding the development and execution of campaign strategy. The actual Core election will be on February 20th but this Meetup is an important opportunity to hear from each candidate!
Where: Crescent Lawn, UC Berkeley, two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART!
When: Saturday, February 12th, 11am ~ 12:30pm
What: Community meetup
- We encourage you to take public transit if possible, the lawn is just two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART station.
- Dogs and other companion animals are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee for suggested donation, please bring your own reusable plate and cup if possible!
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
|Date
|Saturday February 12
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|
Crescent Lawn UC Berkeley
Center St, Berkeley, CA 94720
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/19j4GWgc5
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 3rd, 2022 9:57 PM
