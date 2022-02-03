The border is not just geography, or a wall or a river. For people crossing it, it is a passage of fire, an ordeal that must be survived in order to send money from work in the US back to a hungry family, to find children and relatives separated by earlier journeys, or to flee an environment that has become too dangerous to bear. But the border is also a land of the living.
The exhibition, More Than A Wall, explores these aspects of the border region. Taken over a period of 30 years, the photographs trace the changes in the border wall itself, and the social movements in border communities, factories and fields. The photographs have been taken by David Bacon in a collaborative project with the Binational Front of Indigenous Organizations (FIOB), the Coalition for Justice in the Maquiladoras and California Rural Legal Assistance. The project is being published by the Colegio dela Frontera Norte in a bilingual book, More Than a Wall.
Join the Library for the exhibition opening event featuring a panel discussion with photographer David Bacon, Juan Gonzales, Kim Komenich and Juan Fuentes.
Free
|Date
|Saturday February 12
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Main Library, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Room A, Latino/Hispanic Meeting Room B
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/exhibits/2022/02/12/more-...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 3rd, 2022 9:29 PM
