The war on abortion access and reproductive rights is mounting daily. In the crosshairs of these assaults, Black women are leading the fightback. Hear from grassroots organizers about how you can help build a militant, multiracial movement that is centered on demands that leave no one behind.
Celebrate Black History Month in a vibrant discussion about reproductive justice for all.
|Date
|Sunday February 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Comrades of Color Caucus of FSP/RW
|BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|
On Zoom:tinyurl.com/BHM-2022
Please register in advance
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 3rd, 2022 3:41 PM
