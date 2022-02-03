top
Black Women Fire Up the Movement for Reproductive Justice!
Date Sunday February 20
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorComrades of Color Caucus of FSP/RW
EmailBayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
On Zoom:tinyurl.com/BHM-2022
Please register in advance
The war on abortion access and reproductive rights is mounting daily. In the crosshairs of these assaults, Black women are leading the fightback. Hear from grassroots organizers about how you can help build a militant, multiracial movement that is centered on demands that leave no one behind.

Celebrate Black History Month in a vibrant discussion about reproductive justice for all.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 3rd, 2022 3:41 PM
