We can't be silent while the U.S., NATO, the war industry and mainstream media tell us that we need a war with Russia! We say "Negotiate, Don't Escalate!" This Saturday, Feb. 5 is a national day to say "No War With Russia". Our Berkeley event is one of hundreds of small NO WAR WITH RUSSIA events around the country. Come and join us! This is a peaceful, family-friendly gathering with a brief rally, poetry, music, banners, posters, YOUR handmade signs. Help CODEPINK hand out informational flyers with details on emailing the White House and calling Congress to stop this rush to fund "lethal aid" and enact punishing sanctions on Russia. YES to peace! No to War With Russia. Stop NATO Expansion. YES to $ for Healthcare, Affordable Housing, Green Jobs, Pandemic Relief, Eliminate Student Debt. NO TO WAR. For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/berkeley_ca-20220205

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 8:34 PM