Related Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 2/20/2022
How to Organize a DxE Chapter Workshop
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday February 20
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
Where: Zoom
Meeting link: dxe.io/organizeachapterzoom
Want to organize a chapter in the DxE international organizer’s network? Join us for this informative workshop that will help you get started! We’ll cover why and how to build a team, set objectives, track results and make adjustments. Chapters are autonomous aside from committing to uphold DxE’s mission, values and code of conduct so you’re free to organize on the DxE platform however you like, but if you’d like some advice and guidance, and wish to be part of the network, then this is the workshop for you!
---
WHERE: Zoom
Meeting link: dxe.io/organizeachapterzoom

WHEN: 10:00am-12:10pm pacific standard time, Sunday, February 20th 2022
February 20th 2022

ACCESSIBILITY: This event is online. Please e-mail internationalcoordination [at] directactioneverywhere.com if you have accessibility needs
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail internationalcoordination [at] directactioneverywhere.com
sm_dxe_chapter_workshop.jpg
original image (2048x1030)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1jOKpV0qO

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 4:34 PM
