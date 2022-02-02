

https://bit.ly/Marco4Supe

to receive your personal link for this event.



Meet Marco Amaral, independent candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Join us in a discussion about California Public Schools, democracy, and independence from the two-party system.



Marco Amaral is a special education teacher and School Board Trustee for the South Bay Union School District in San Diego. He “proudly reclaim[s] radicalism as the only viable solution for comprehensive change and improvements for every student, every worker, every family, and every community.”

[from



This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

For more information email

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 4:18 PM