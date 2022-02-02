Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/Marco4Supe
to receive your personal link for this event.
Meet Marco Amaral, independent candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Join us in a discussion about California Public Schools, democracy, and independence from the two-party system.
Marco Amaral is a special education teacher and School Board Trustee for the South Bay Union School District in San Diego. He “proudly reclaim[s] radicalism as the only viable solution for comprehensive change and improvements for every student, every worker, every family, and every community.”
[from https://www.amaral4sup2022.com/about]
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 4:18 PM
