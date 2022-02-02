This Saturday we will enjoy a delicious brunch, hear important news updates from the community and then have two simultaneous skill-building workshops! Participants will have to choose one or the other. Michelle will be sharing about how to be an amazing photographer and Cassie will be sharing about how to speak in public with confidence!
Where: Crescent Lawn, UC Berkeley, two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART!
When: Saturday, February 5th, 11am ~ 12:30pm
What: Community meetup
- We encourage you to take public transit if possible, the lawn is just two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART station.
- Dogs and other companion animals are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee for suggested donation, please bring your own reusable plate and cup if possible!
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
