WorkWeek covers the attack on police attack on KPFA journalist Frank Sterling, the firing of a Texas professor for tweets and a solidarity rally for 5,000 striking Clover Dairy workers in South Africa.

WorkWeek 2-3-22 Police Attack On KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling & Texas Community College Professor Fired For TweetsWorkWeek covers the police attack on KPFA journalist Frank Sterling in Antioch, California. He has reported on the continuingmurders of people in the community including Angelo Quinto. On September 18, 2021 at a protest rally in Antioch against the retiring Antioch Chief of Police Chief Tammany Brooks at Williamson Ranch Park. Sterling and other activists were holding up protest signs and an altercation took place and Sterling who was video taping the incident was tackled by the police and tasered twice and then charged with assault and battery on police and lynching. Behind these charges according to Sterling is his and other activists organizing and protesting against the murders and attacks in the Antioch community.We also interviewed fired Texas professor Lora Burnett at Collins Community College. She was fired in part for her tweets about thedangers of covid. Lora Burnett a history professor made over tweets about covid and the loss of a fellow professor. She talks about the efforts to intimidate and accept the covid pandemic by the college administrators and what that means for freedom for education workers and the public.We also talk with her lawyer Greg Greubel about the growing violations of democratic and free speech rights in the US.Additional media:Texas Collin College to pay thousands to history professor fired for tweetsWorkWeek 2-3-22 South African Clover Dairy Strike & International Solidarity ActionsIn the biggest labor struggle in South Africa, 5,000 Clover Dairy workers have been on strike against the Israeli billionaire Wertheim family since November 22. They are members of the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa and the Food and Allied Worker Union. Clover is the largest dairy company in South Africa and after the Wertheim's through the Israeli Central Bottling Company and Milco took it over the company annd imposed a 20% pay cut and massive jobs cuts and asset stripping of plants in agricultural communities. They bought the company in 2019 despite massive opposition from South African unions and the Palestine South African Solidarity movement and promised that they would provide more jobs and there would be no retrenchments until October 2022. On January 27th there was an international day of solidarity for the strikers and actions took place around the world as well as New York and San Francisco at Israeli consulates.Additional media:Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe SebeiSouth African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli BillionairesThe Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire FamilyClover cancels Christmas to punish striking workersSA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage CutsMembers of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increaseStriking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of CloverStriking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalizationof CloverSouth Africa's largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles PhahlaIsrael Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli ApartheidFor additional information:Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!