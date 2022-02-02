From the Open-Publishing Calendar
WorkWeek Police Attack On KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling & Texas Professor Fired For Tweets
WorkWeek covers the attack on police attack on KPFA journalist Frank Sterling, the firing of a Texas professor for tweets and a solidarity rally for 5,000 striking Clover Dairy workers in South Africa.
WorkWeek 2-3-22 Police Attack On KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling & Texas Community College Professor Fired For Tweets
WorkWeek covers the police attack on KPFA journalist Frank Sterling in Antioch, California. He has reported on the continuing
murders of people in the community including Angelo Quinto. On September 18, 2021 at a protest rally in Antioch against the retiring Antioch Chief of Police Chief Tammany Brooks at Williamson Ranch Park. Sterling and other activists were holding up protest signs and an altercation took place and Sterling who was video taping the incident was tackled by the police and tasered twice and then charged with assault and battery on police and lynching. Behind these charges according to Sterling is his and other activists organizing and protesting against the murders and attacks in the Antioch community.
We also interviewed fired Texas professor Lora Burnett at Collins Community College. She was fired in part for her tweets about the
dangers of covid. Lora Burnett a history professor made over tweets about covid and the loss of a fellow professor. She talks about the efforts to intimidate and accept the covid pandemic by the college administrators and what that means for freedom for education workers and the public.
We also talk with her lawyer Greg Greubel about the growing violations of democratic and free speech rights in the US.
Texas Collin College to pay thousands to history professor fired for tweets
https://www.thefire.org/victory-collin-college-to-pay-thousands-to-history-professor-fired-for-tweets/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_campaign=newsdesk
WorkWeek 2-3-22 South African Clover Dairy Strike & International Solidarity Actions
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-3-22-south-african-clover-strike-day-of-us-solidarity-action
In the biggest labor struggle in South Africa, 5,000 Clover Dairy workers have been on strike against the Israeli billionaire Wertheim family since November 22. They are members of the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa and the Food and Allied Worker Union. Clover is the largest dairy company in South Africa and after the Wertheim's through the Israeli Central Bottling Company and Milco took it over the company annd imposed a 20% pay cut and massive jobs cuts and asset stripping of plants in agricultural communities. They bought the company in 2019 despite massive opposition from South African unions and the Palestine South African Solidarity movement and promised that they would provide more jobs and there would be no retrenchments until October 2022. On January 27th there was an international day of solidarity for the strikers and actions took place around the world as well as New York and San Francisco at Israeli consulates.
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8
South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY
The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ
Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4
SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/
Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74
Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase
https://omny.fm/shows/metro-fm-talk-with-ayabonga-cawe/shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla#description
Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais
Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization
of Clover
South Africa’s largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2020/05/01/south-africas-largest-dairy-company-forced-to-shutdown-plant-after-workers-test-positive-for-covid-19/
Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles Phahla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zep1CTeX7hE
Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4H3FGmOu8-Pn5zNSaUkoAn-8komiSwtfzmXRKyZKxabW6iw/viewform
Texas Collin College to pay thousands to history professor fired for tweets
https://www.thefire.org/victory-collin-college-to-pay-thousands-to-history-professor-fired-for-tweets/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_campaign=newsdesk
WorkWeek 2-3-22 South African Clover Dairy Strike & International Solidarity Actions
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-3-22-south-african-clover-strike-day-of-us-solidarity-action
Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4H3FGmOu8-Pn5zNSaUkoAn-8komiSwtfzmXRKyZKxabW6iw/viewform
