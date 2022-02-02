top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | International | San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media
WorkWeek Police Attack On KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling & Texas Professor Fired For Tweets
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 12:08 PM
WorkWeek covers the attack on police attack on KPFA journalist Frank Sterling, the firing of a Texas professor for tweets and a solidarity rally for 5,000 striking Clover Dairy workers in South Africa.
sterling_frank__antioch-protest-arrest.gif
WorkWeek 2-3-22 Police Attack On KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling & Texas Community College Professor Fired For Tweets

WorkWeek covers the police attack on KPFA journalist Frank Sterling in Antioch, California. He has reported on the continuing
murders of people in the community including Angelo Quinto. On September 18, 2021 at a protest rally in Antioch against the retiring Antioch Chief of Police Chief Tammany Brooks at Williamson Ranch Park. Sterling and other activists were holding up protest signs and an altercation took place and Sterling who was video taping the incident was tackled by the police and tasered twice and then charged with assault and battery on police and lynching. Behind these charges according to Sterling is his and other activists organizing and protesting against the murders and attacks in the Antioch community.

We also interviewed fired Texas professor Lora Burnett at Collins Community College. She was fired in part for her tweets about the
dangers of covid. Lora Burnett a history professor made over tweets about covid and the loss of a fellow professor. She talks about the efforts to intimidate and accept the covid pandemic by the college administrators and what that means for freedom for education workers and the public.

We also talk with her lawyer Greg Greubel about the growing violations of democratic and free speech rights in the US.

Additional media:
Texas Collin College to pay thousands to history professor fired for tweets
https://www.thefire.org/victory-collin-college-to-pay-thousands-to-history-professor-fired-for-tweets/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_campaign=newsdesk

WorkWeek 2-3-22 South African Clover Dairy Strike & International Solidarity Actions
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-3-22-south-african-clover-strike-day-of-us-solidarity-action

In the biggest labor struggle in South Africa, 5,000 Clover Dairy workers have been on strike against the Israeli billionaire Wertheim family since November 22. They are members of the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa and the Food and Allied Worker Union. Clover is the largest dairy company in South Africa and after the Wertheim's through the Israeli Central Bottling Company and Milco took it over the company annd imposed a 20% pay cut and massive jobs cuts and asset stripping of plants in agricultural communities. They bought the company in 2019 despite massive opposition from South African unions and the Palestine South African Solidarity movement and promised that they would provide more jobs and there would be no retrenchments until October 2022. On January 27th there was an international day of solidarity for the strikers and actions took place around the world as well as New York and San Francisco at Israeli consulates.

Additional media:
Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY

The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ

Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4

SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/

Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74

Day 2 – Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase
https://omny.fm/shows/metro-fm-talk-with-ayabonga-cawe/shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla#description

Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais

Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization
of Clover
South Africa’s largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19
https://peoplesdispatch.org/2020/05/01/south-africas-largest-dairy-company-forced-to-shutdown-plant-after-workers-test-positive-for-covid-19/

Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles Phahla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zep1CTeX7hE

Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

For additional information:
Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4H3FGmOu8-Pn5zNSaUkoAn-8komiSwtfzmXRKyZKxabW6iw/viewform

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
@workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Professor Lora Brrnett Fired For Tweets
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 12:08 PM
sm_burnett_lora_collins_college_professor.jpeg
original image (1320x881)
Collins Community College history professor Lora Burnett in Texas was targeted in part for her tweets about the covid death of a colleague. She discussed how the administration went after her and other professors who were trying to stand up for their rights.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Justice For Angelo Quinto March
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 12:08 PM
sm_quinto_angelo_justice_march.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
KPFA Jouralist Frank Sterling has been fighting for justice for Angelo Quinto. People in the community are demanding that the police be held accountable.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Solidarity Rally At SF Israeli Consulate Against Billionaire Wertheim Family
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 12:08 PM
sm_img_4797.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rallies were held around the world including in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco to defend the 5,000 striking Clover dairy workers. The Israeli billionaires David and Dorit Wertheim took over Clover which is the largest dairy company in South Africa and are destroying whole parts of it with plans to import replacement milk products from Israel. They have stolen Palestinian land which they are setting up their CBC dairies on.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
§Clover Must Stop Slavery
by WorkWeek
Wednesday Feb 2nd, 2022 12:08 PM
sm_clover-strike_slavery.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
The South African Clover strike for workers is against the imposition of contract labor and slave conditions for the workers by the billionaire Zionist Wertheim family.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code