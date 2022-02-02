Sat, Feb 26, 11-11:45 am Pacific time



Listen as the Grammy-nominated team read You Are Not Alone, a debut picture book that empowers kids to love their beautiful selves, celebrate their identities, stand up to hate and have each other's backs no matter what. Then, move the furniture to create a dance floor or bring your device outside to continue the celebration with movement. For kids and their families.



Free

