Join us for a dual art show!
Join us for the opening reception! A dual show celebrating Black History, African-American stories and artists as well as artwork showcasing unity in community and family-friendly activities.
Exhibits feature art and photo contributions from the local community and ten silk screen posters from The Art of Protest.
Exhibits will be available for viewing during additional gallery hours on Thursdays at 4-8 pm from February 10 through March 3.
Sponsored by Union City Community and Recreation Services
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 2/4/2022
|Celebrating Black History Month & CommUNITY
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday February 04
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Union City Community & Recreation Services
|erine [at] unioncity.org
|Phone
|510-675-5545
|Location Details
|
Studio 11
34626 Eleventh Street
Union City, CA 94587
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 1st, 2022 5:28 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network