Join us for the opening reception! A dual show celebrating Black History, African-American stories and artists as well as artwork showcasing unity in community and family-friendly activities.



Exhibits feature art and photo contributions from the local community and ten silk screen posters from The Art of Protest.



Exhibits will be available for viewing during additional gallery hours on Thursdays at 4-8 pm from February 10 through March 3.



Sponsored by Union City Community and Recreation Services

