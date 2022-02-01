top
East Bay | Arts + Action
Celebrating Black History Month & CommUNITY
Date Friday February 04
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorUnion City Community & Recreation Services
Emailerine [at] unioncity.org
Phone510-675-5545
Studio 11
34626 Eleventh Street
Union City, CA 94587
Join us for a dual art show!

Join us for the opening reception! A dual show celebrating Black History, African-American stories and artists as well as artwork showcasing unity in community and family-friendly activities.

Exhibits feature art and photo contributions from the local community and ten silk screen posters from The Art of Protest.

Exhibits will be available for viewing during additional gallery hours on Thursdays at 4-8 pm from February 10 through March 3.

Sponsored by Union City Community and Recreation Services
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 1st, 2022 5:28 PM
