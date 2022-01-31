The Animal Liberation Temple is a beautiful sanctuary that was based in Arizona but is now moving to Martinez! We are doing two volunteer days to get as much help as possible on February 1st and 2nd to build barns and other necessary structures for the animal sanctuary to move into! Please join us on one or both volunteer days!



Make sure to bring:

- A reusable water bottle

- Work boots if possible

- Clothing for the sun and physical work



You can support the Animal Liberation Temple by donating at Venmo @AnimalLiberationTemple

Following them on IG: instagram.com/animal_liberation_temple

and FB: facebook.com/animalliberationtemple For more event information: https://fb.me/e/4tbfokkvb

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 31st, 2022 11:45 PM