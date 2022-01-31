top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 2/1/2022
Barn Building Volunteer Work Party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday February 01
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Location Details
2785 Franklin Canyon Rd, Martinez
The Animal Liberation Temple is a beautiful sanctuary that was based in Arizona but is now moving to Martinez! We are doing two volunteer days to get as much help as possible on February 1st and 2nd to build barns and other necessary structures for the animal sanctuary to move into! Please join us on one or both volunteer days!

Make sure to bring:
- A reusable water bottle
- Work boots if possible
- Clothing for the sun and physical work

You can support the Animal Liberation Temple by donating at Venmo @AnimalLiberationTemple
Following them on IG: instagram.com/animal_liberation_temple
and FB: facebook.com/animalliberationtemple
sm_volunteer_work_party.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2mTPLeWsk

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 31st, 2022 11:41 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code