The Animal Liberation Temple is a beautiful sanctuary that was based in Arizona but is now moving to Martinez! We are doing two volunteer days to get as much help as possible on February 1st and 2nd to build barns and other necessary structures for the animal sanctuary to move into! Please join us on one or both volunteer days!
Make sure to bring:
- A reusable water bottle
- Work boots if possible
- Clothing for the sun and physical work
You can support the Animal Liberation Temple by donating at Venmo @AnimalLiberationTemple
Following them on IG: instagram.com/animal_liberation_temple
and FB: facebook.com/animalliberationtemple
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 2/1/2022
|Barn Building Volunteer Work Party
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday February 01
|Time
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|Location Details
|2785 Franklin Canyon Rd, Martinez
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2mTPLeWsk
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 31st, 2022 11:41 PM
