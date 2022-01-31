top
The Antioch Police Attack On KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 31st, 2022 10:20 PM
KPFA journalist Frank Sterling was attacked and arrested by Antioch police on September 18, 2021. He continues to face charges and is fighting for the charges to be dropped.
sm_sterling_frank_placards.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Long time KPFA journalist and trainer in the apprentice program at the station is facing criminal charges for a protest no September 18, 2021 in Antioch, California. The protest was held against the retiring Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks at Williamson Ranch Park. Sterling and other activists were holding up protest signs. An altercation took place and Frank who was video taping the incident was tackled by the police and tasered twice by the several police who were around and on top of him. He was charged with assault and battery on a policeman and also lynching. Behind these charges according to Sterling is continuing murders and attacks in the Antioch community. One of the murders was in the case of Angelo Quinto who like George Floyd was killed by police restraint practices.

This interview was done on 1/31/22.

Additional media:
Journalists Under Attack,The California Shield Act & The Cases Of Bryan Carmody & Jeremy Portje
https://youtu.be/GNDni14Oqqk

Sausalito Homeless Protest Police Attacks & Arrest Of Independent Journalist Jeremy Portje
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs

Sausalito Police Under Investigation for Treatment of Homeless Residents
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-police-investigation/

SPJ-Norcal Demands Investigation Into Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje In Sausalito
https://spjnorcal.org/2021/12/07/spj-norcal-warns-marin-county-and-sausalito-officials-about-unlawful-conduct-in-arrest-of-journalist-jeremy-portje/

Attorneys: Sausalito Police Search Warrant Violates Journalist’s Rights
Marin County judge allowed police to search Jeremy Portje's phone, camera despite First Amendment advocates’ concerns
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-jeremy-portje-search-warrant/

The Assault On SF Journalist Bryan Carmody & Attacks On All Journalists & Journalism
https://youtu.be/ykK0-fdGNpk

Freelance Journalism, Worker Rights and Repression With Journalist Sana Saleem
https://youtu.be/A2i9LCu_q8I

The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://youtu.be/Fm7DlyK9dbw

https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody
San Francisco police use sledgehammers on news videographer's door
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=TzzJSsCH-i4
San Francisco police chief concedes raid on journalist was wrong — ‘I’m sorry’
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/San-Francisco-police-chief-concedes-raid-on-13895536.php
Police chief acknowledges raid on journalist’s home may have violated state laws
https://www.sfexaminer.com/the-city/chief-scott-says-raid-on-journalists-home-may-have-violated-state-laws/
SF Cops concede that their search warrants were illegal, filing says
https://48hills.org/2019/06/cops-concede-that-their-search-warrants-were-illegal-filing-says/

To support the call for the dropping of charges against Frank Sterling
Contact West Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton at
https://twitter.com/DADianaBecton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Physical Address
900 Ward St Martinez, CA 94553
Phone: 925-957-2200 Fax: 925-957-2240

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/tzb1xY1_hJs
§Police Arresting KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 31st, 2022 10:20 PM
sm_sterling_police_arrest.jpg
original image (3177x2329)
The police attacked KPFA journalist Frank Sterling and tasered him twice. They charged him with assault and battery on the police and lynching.
https://youtu.be/tzb1xY1_hJs
§Police Tasering Frank Sterling
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 31st, 2022 10:20 PM
sterling_frank__antioch-protest-arrest.gif
Sterling was surrounded by police and tasered two times after they saw him video taping their actions.
https://youtu.be/tzb1xY1_hJs
§Angelo Quinto Murdered By Antioch Police
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 31st, 2022 10:20 PM
sm_quinto_justice.jpg
original image (1440x1800)
Angelo Quinto was murdered with the same methods used against George Floyd and the former Police Chief Tammany Brooks covered up the incident.
https://youtu.be/tzb1xY1_hJs
§Justice For Angelo Quinto
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 31st, 2022 10:20 PM
sm_quinto_justice_1.jpg
original image (1440x1800)
Angelo Quinto was unarmed and attacked by the police which led to his death. The police still are not being held accountable.
https://youtu.be/tzb1xY1_hJs
