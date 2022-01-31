KPFA journalist Frank Sterling was attacked and arrested by Antioch police on September 18, 2021. He continues to face charges and is fighting for the charges to be dropped.

Long time KPFA journalist and trainer in the apprentice program at the station is facing criminal charges for a protest no September 18, 2021 in Antioch, California. The protest was held against the retiring Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks at Williamson Ranch Park. Sterling and other activists were holding up protest signs. An altercation took place and Frank who was video taping the incident was tackled by the police and tasered twice by the several police who were around and on top of him. He was charged with assault and battery on a policeman and also lynching. Behind these charges according to Sterling is continuing murders and attacks in the Antioch community. One of the murders was in the case of Angelo Quinto who like George Floyd was killed by police restraint practices.This interview was done on 1/31/22.To support the call for the dropping of charges against Frank SterlingContact West Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton atPhysical Address900 Ward St Martinez, CA 94553Phone: 925-957-2200 Fax: 925-957-2240WorkWeekLabor Video Project