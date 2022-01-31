



Quincy Troupe in Conversation with Danny Glover & Terry McMillan



Thursday, 2/10/2022 @ 2:00 - 3:30 PM PT



More info:



YouTube livestream:



Quincy Troupe, “Poet of the Deep Song,” is joined in conversation by two lifelong friends, actor Danny Glover and bestselling author Terry McMillan. Dr. Kim McMillon moderates this virtual program, which celebrates the release of Troupe’s new collected poems, "DUENDE: Poems, 1966–Now", a gathering of more than 50 years of lyrical, evocative writing.



The program also honors Troupe’s years of collaboration with visual artists and musicians and features guest cameos and videos by Mildred Howard, Will Calhoun and J.D. Parran.





SPEAKERS:



Quincy Troupe is an award-winning poet who wrote the definitive biography of Miles Davis, Miles: The Autobiography, the Chris Gardner biography The Pursuit of Happyness and a memoir, miles & me, soon to be a major motion picture. Author of 20 books, he conducted the last interview with James Baldwin, which was published as James Baldwin: The Last Interview & Other Conversations. Troupe’s work has been translated into 30 languages. His most recent book of poetry is Duende, Poems 1966 – Now from Seven Stories Press (January 2022).





Danny Glover is an award-winning actor, producer and humanitarian with a career that spans more than 30 years. From the blockbuster Lethal Weapon franchise in film to hit television shows such as ER, Glover has portrayed a myriad of popular roles and has distinguished himself as one of his generation’s most consummate actors. Glover’s performances in such classic motion pictures as The Color Purple, Witness and Places in the Heart, have not only showcased his talent and versatility but have also brought him critical and popular acclaim. Honored with Awards from the NAACP, BET and SAG, Glover has received several Emmy nominations for his work in such television hits as Lonesome Dove.





Terry McMillan is the acclaimed author of The New York Times bestseller Mama, which won the Doubleday New Voices in Fiction award in 1986 and an American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation in 1987. McMillan's signature humor, wisdom and warmth made Waiting to Exhale, A Day Late and A Dollar Short, The Interruption of Everything, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Getting to Happy, Disappearing Acts, Who Asked You? and I Almost Forgot About You all New York Times Best Sellers. Waiting to Exhale and How Stella Got Her Groove Back were made into award-winning major motion pictures that proved huge at the box office, and Disappearing Acts and A Day Late and A Dollar Short were adapted into successful television movies. McMillan received an Essence Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Beloved by her fans, her books have sold millions of copies worldwide.