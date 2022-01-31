"Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution" by Elie Mystal (The New Press - Mar 1, 2022)
Tue, Mar 1, 2022 @ 3:00 pm PST
Cost: $5.00 or FREE for members
RSVP: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/2022-03-01/elie-mystal-black-guys-guide-constitution
Join us as Elie Mystal makes his case with humor and a sharp sense of humor.
Elie Mystal is no stranger to telling people the truth and how it is. As a commentator and lawyer, Mystal is familiar with law and the power that comes with knowing how to use your words in a powerful way. In his first book, Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution, he does just that.
He offers an easily digestible argument primer, offered so that progressives like him can tell the Republicans in their lives why they might be wrong. Mystal brings his trademark humor, snark, and legal expertise to topics as crucial to our politics as gerrymandering and voter suppression, and argues legal concepts such as the right to privacy and substantive due process are under threat from the conservative courts.
