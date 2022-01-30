top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Press Conference at PELOSI’S HOUSE; Oppose $500 million for Weapons to Ukraine
Date Tuesday February 01
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Nancy Pelosi's House, 2640 Broadway, near Divisadero
Press Conference at PELOSI’S HOUSE Our message to Pelosi: “Please explain why you are fast-tracking H.R. 6470 to ship $500 million in weapons to Ukraine, risking a dangerous military confrontation with Russia. Your constituents deserve to know.” We are on the brink of a massive war between the US and Russia—two nuclear-armed states. "We demand true discussion, dialogue, diplomacy on steroids instead of war-mongering to save the lives of the innocent civilians that are at stake around the world." Col. (Ret.) Ann Wright Please Join us in speaking out against a dangerous war with Russia which could possibly lead to the use of nuclear weapons. Call Pelosi's Office: (202) 225-4965. Sample Message: Do not bring H.R. 6470 to the floor. We must halt, not increase, arms shipments to Ukraine. Instead spend the $500 million addressing the pandemic, poverty, housing, eliminating student debt. We do not want war with Russia. Reps. Barbara Lee and Pramila Jayapal issued a statement urging the President not to send more troops and weapons to Eastern Europe to risk war with Russia. Pelosi, do NOT rush a vote for Congressman Meek's H.R. 6470 to fund $500 million more in weapons for Ukraine. Introduce legislation supporting a moratorium on NATO expansion. The Russian people don't want war; the Ukrainian people don't want war. And we don't want our soldiers to die in an unnecessary war with Russia! Sponsored by CODEPINK. Endorsers include Veterans For Peace, San Francisco chapter #69; San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility; Progressive Democrats of America SF; Green Party of Alameda County; the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Social Justice Committee. # #
